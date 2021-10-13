Last Updated:

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever

Former PM Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

They said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

