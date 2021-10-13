Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

They said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 13, 2021

There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable.

He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern. — pranav jha (@pranavINC) October 13, 2021

Image: PTI

