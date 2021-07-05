Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Mukherjee To Quit Congress, Join TMC: Sources

In yet another setback to Congress, ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukerjee is set join TMC at 4 PM on Monday, report sources. Mukherjee had recently dispelled rumours of joining TMC on the day his colleague Jitin Prasada jumped ship to BJP. Mukherjee, an engineer-turned politician who won twice from Jangipur constituency. Congress and the Left failed to win a single seat in the recent West Bengal polls.

Abhijit Mukherjee to join Congress?

Earlier in June, the former Lok Sabha MP told PTI, "I remain in the Congress and reports that I am joining Trinamool or any other party are not correct". Mukerjee who had good relations with Prasada also added, "I am nearly 300 km away from the Trinamool Bhavan right now, sitting in Jangipur House. So, unless someone can teleport me, it would be impossible for me to join any party this afternoon".

He said the rumours probably arose after some of his father's former Congress colleagues "who are now in Trinamool" had come to have tea with him. These included MP Khalilur Rahman from Jangipur, MP Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad and TMC ministers Akhrruzzaman and Sabina Yesmin. "But, I have known them for long, as they were close to my father. To speculate that just because friends came to meet me, I will join TMC, is stretching it too far," Mukherjee said. The Congressman has recently posted several tweets defending and backing CM Mamata Banerjee.

Ex-Prez's breakaway from Congress

Incidentally, the former President himself fell out with the Congress post ex-PM Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. Her son Rajiv Gandhi, who succeeded her, sidelined Mukherjee after rumours spread that he was eyeing the post of PM. He was subsequently dropped as Cabinet minister, which led him to loat his own party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress. The party was short-lived and was merged with Congress in 1989.

Mukerjee and his sister Sharmistha Mukherjee also had a public spat over the release of their late father's memoir. The former MP ordered the publisher of The Presidential Years to stop the publication of the memoir as well as 'motivated excerpts' from the same, citing his right as the author's son. He said that he wished to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it’s publication, to which his sister told him to not 'create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father'. The 84-year-old former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on 31 August 2020, after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi.