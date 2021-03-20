Ex-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy Denies Being Snubbed By Congress For Election Ticket

On Saturday, ex-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy refuted the rumour that he was denied a ticket by the Congress high command to contest the upcoming Assembly polls. Maintaining that party president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to contest the election, Narayansamy claimed that he turned down the offer as he is campaigning in all constituencies. Moreover, he stressed the need for coordination as the current Puducherry Congress chief is fighting the polls. It is pertinent to note that Narayanasamy had become the Chief Minister in 2016 without contesting the polls and entered the Assembly by winning a by-election subsequently. While Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

Congress' woes in Puducherry

The crisis for Congress escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. The government's hopes were dented further as Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21.

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory. Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 while the election results will be declared on May 2.