In a curious political twist, ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh met with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his Chandigarh residence on Monday. After the meeting, Singh claimed that it was a courtesy meeting and had no political development. Singh has already floated his own party - Punjab Lok Congress after he was ousted by Congress as CM.

Capt Amarinder Singh meets Haryana CM

"This was a simple courtesy meeting, no political development. The farmer agitation will end now, 3 bills passed by parliament. So there is no issue left," said Singh to reporters in Chandigarh. As Sidhu threatens to 'quit' Congress again, he said, "Navjot singh Sidhu says something else in the morning and something else in the evening, what can I do?".

Amarinder Singh to fight polls from Patiala in 2022

On November 21, Singh announced that he will fight from Patiala seat in the 2022 assembly elections. “I will fight elections from Patiala only. Patiala has been with us for the last 400 years and I will not leave it for the sake of (Navjot) Sidhu". The Patiala assembly seat has been the family bastion of the former chief minister. He had represented the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. Amarinder had resigned as MLA in 2014 after being elected from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and his wife Preneet Kaur has represented the seat for three years. She is yet to resign from Congress.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. He also took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.