Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Be NDA's Vice President Candidate: Sources

In a massive development on Saturday, sources told Republic TV that Captain Amarinder Singh will be NDA's candidate for the Vice President's post. While the last day for filing the nomination papers is July 19, the election for the second-highest constitutional office in India will take place on August 6. A two-time Chief Minister of Punjab, Singh has also served as an MLA for 4 terms and a member of Lok Sabha in 1980 and 2014. The term of the current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

#BREAKING | Captain Amarinder Singh to be NDA's pick as Vice President candidate: Sources. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/1o7utZOzBl — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

A day earlier, Republic learnt that Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP soon. As per sources, he is likely to take a final call on this proposal after his return from London next week. On June 27, the PLC leader was discharged from a London hospital after undergoing successful spinal surgery. As per reports, PM Modi had personally spoken to Singh and enquired about his health. While PLC formed an alliance with SAD(Dhindsa) and BJP for the Punjab Assembly polls, it failed to win a single seat with Amarinder Singh himself suffering a shock defeat in Patiala Urban.

Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18, 2021, without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, 2021, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.