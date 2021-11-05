Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Hits Back At Dy CM Randhawa: 'Take Terror Threats Seriously'

Escalating the fight with Punjab govt, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday, urged the state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to take terror threats seriously after a tiffin bomb was recovered n the eve of Diwali in Ferozepur. He advised Randhawa to come out of denial and come up with a detailed action plan to combat the challenge. The 79-year old has launched 'Punjab Lok Congress' to contest in the 2022 Punjab polls, seeking a seat-share alliance with the BJP.

Amarinder: 'Hope HM comes out of denial'

Hope @PunjabGovtIndia, HM Punjab in particular, will come out of denial mode and take this threat seriously. With multiple consignments being sent regularly from across the border, extra vigil and a detailed action plan must be formed to combat the challenge. https://t.co/nX6tEl89N7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 5, 2021

His comment comes a day after Randhawa hit out at the ex-CM for his inaction against Congress MLAs and Ministers involved in illegal sand mining. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he claimed that the ex-Punjab CM's failure to take action in this regard reflected his "inefficiency and incompetency". He also asserted that Singh owes an explanation to the people for not annulling the Shiromani Akali Dal-era power purchase agreements. Maintaining that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had the "courage" to terminate the PPAs, he refuted the notion that this was a 'lollipop' ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. He also took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case. Channi has refused to revoke the appointments.