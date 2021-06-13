Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal Summoned By SIT Probing Kotkapura Police Firing That Killed 2

Following the setting up of the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, the SIT headed by the additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav has summoned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal to appear before it on June 16. The veteran SAD leader was Punjab's Chief Minister when the police opened fire on protestors demonstrating against the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in October 2015. The incident had led to the death of two protestors causing a widespread uproar across the state.

Notably, the Congress government in Punjab led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh had constituted another SIT after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the probe by an earlier SIT which had given a clean chit to the Badals. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The IPS officer went on to resign from his post following the HC order.

Sidhu's attack on Punjab CM over 2015 sacrilege incident

The High Court order is said to be another reason behind the recent infighting amongst the ruling Congress government with Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu lashing out at the Chief Minister for failing to take action against the those involved in the sacrilege incident, where torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of Sikhs - were found at Bargari village in Faridkot, and the shooting incident as well.

The Congress government had been voted to power in 2017 as one of their poll promises was to bring the accused to book. With the Punjab Assembly Elections inching closer, the case assumes greater significance as the state government tries to bring the 2015 case to conclusion.

Last month, when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had dared to furnish proof of SAD leaders involved in the 2015 incident, Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted purported video clips of police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text. The Amritsar MLA also shared purported contents of the report of the one-man commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Incidentally, the firing had taken place when the SAD-BJP alliance was in power with senior Badal as the CM and Sukhbir Badal as his deputy. Sidhu had shared two video clips of an event from September 2018, in which he is seen sharing the CCTV footage and some contents of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report.