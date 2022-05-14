Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Exits Party; Wishes 'good Luck & Goodbye'

In a major setback for Congress, its senior leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday announced his sudden exit from the party, sending shock waves across the party's top leadership. It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress."

Jakhar's exit comes at a time when the grand old party is busy with its mega brainstorming conclave, the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Citing his displeasure over the party's actions against his alleged anti-party activities, the senior Congress leader also referred to the statement made by Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni. Sunil Jakhar also claimed that Soni misguided Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not just in Punjab, but in other states as well.

In his 35-minutes long video, Sunil Jakhar also accused the Congress High Command of listening to only a certain Punjab leader on the matter of appointing the Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh. Furthermore, he also expressed his anger and dissatisfaction over his ouster from the party posts, despite his family having been associated with the grand old party for around 50 years.

The Three-time MLA and one-time MP also made a sly dig at the ongoing three-day Chintan Shivir, stating that it is all a "farce" and that the leaders who were attending the event are "cheerleaders". Apart from that, Jakhar also launched scathing attacks on leaders including Harish Chaudhary, former party state-in-charge Harish Rawat, and Tariq Anwar.

On the other hand, he was heard praising Rahul Gandhi calling him "a good person" and further urging him to take the hold of the party into his own hands.

It is pertinent to note that Sunil Jakhar before going live had already removed the Congress title from his Twitter bio and also removed all the references, as well as the party flag from the background image of his Twitter handle.

Image: PTI