Ex-Punjab Dy CM OP Soni Receives Extortion Call From Lawerence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Lodged

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Singh Soni received a threat call on his personal number from gangsters demanding ransom money. The caller claimed himself to be one of the members of the Lawerence Bishnoi gang and tried to extort money from Soni.

Ex-Punjab Deputy CM has registered a case against an unidentified caller at the Cantonment Police Station and provided the numbers from which he received the Whatsapp calls. He has also sought police protection for him and his entire family. It is pertinent to mention that Lawrence Bishnoi has been declared as the mastermind behind popular politican-singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand extended

On Tuesday evening, a Punjab court extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to Punjab by the state police from Delhi last week for questioning in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The court extended Bishnoi’s remand by five days, sources said.

The gangster, who was questioned at the Crime Investigation Agency office in Kharar near Chandigarh, was brought in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort. Sources said that the police had sought Bishnoi's 10-day remand.

As per sources, during the interrogation, prime accused Lawrence Bishnoi has disclosed that two gangs conspired together to kill Moosewala.

The nexus of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is under the scanner in the Punjabi singer's murder. Bishnoi is said to be one of the 'key accused' in the probe. Earlier, the Delhi Police had called him the 'mastermind' behind the popular singer's murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people when a car came from behind, and two from the front, and opened fire on his vehicle. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries.

The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of the renowned singer.

Image: ANI/Twitter@OPSoni_INC