Ex-Punjab Min Caught Red-handed While Offering Rs 50 Lakh Bribe To Close Corruption Case

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Punjab's former minister Sunder Sham Arora Zirakpur in Mohali district for offering a Rs 50 lakh bribe to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Manmohan Kumar in connection with a vigilance inquiry on a disproportionate assets case leveled against him.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Rs 50 lakh bribe money has been recovered from Sunder Sham Arora’s possession.

#BREAKING | Former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora under vigilance department scanner in Rs 600 crore disproportionate asset case. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/emfoElHL9e — Republic (@republic) October 16, 2022

Sources confirmed that Arora was caught red-handed while giving a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to vigilance officer Manmohan Sharma to close the disproportionate assets case. Notably, the BJP leader was a cabinet minister during Captain Amarinder Singh’s government. He was caught at the vigilance officer's residence in Zirakpur.

Sunder Sham Arora has been under the scanner for alleged irregularities in the transfer and bifurcation of a 25-acre land of erstwhile Punjab Anand Lamps Limited (Philips) in Phase IX of Mohali. The Vigilance Bureau suspects a loss of around Rs 600 crore to the state exchequer in the case.

FIR registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab Varinder Kumar said that FIR no. 19 has been registered on October 15 under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister on the statement given by AIG Manmohan Sharma of Vigilance Bureau.

Further, the FIR filed by the Vigilance Chief Varinder Kumar said that AIG Manmohan Sharma has complained that Sundar Sham Arora met him on October 14 and offered a bribe of Rs one crore for getting a favor in a vigilance inquiry registered against him.

The Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab Varinder Kumar further added, "The former minister has offered to pay Rs 50 lakh on the next day i.e. October 15, and the balance amount at a later date."

The FIR said that the AIG Manmohan Sharma apprised the Chief Director of VB who has ordered to register bribery case against the accused. As further investigation in this case is underway, Arora has been arrested and Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from him.