Ex-Punjab Forest Min Dharamsot Allegedly Made ₹1.25 Cr At ₹500/tree Felled; Arrested

In a major development, former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a forest department scam. Dharamsot was nabbed by the Vigilance officers from Amloh at around 3 AM. The ex-minister now faces charges for misusing government funds while he was serving as a minister.

Another former Congress leader Sangat Singh Gilzian who was the Forest Minister in Channi’s cabinet, and IFS Amit Chauhan have also reportedly been named in FIR in this case.

Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was the Forest Minister when Captain Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister of Punjab. However, when Captain was ousted from the role, Dharamsot was also relieved from the ministerial post. Now, the ex-minister is facing charges of a scam in the forest department while he was the minister. The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Mohali DFO last week over graft charges. The DFO reportedly revealed how Dharamsot used to be bribed for cutting trees from the Forest department lands.

Dharamsot has now been nabbed from his residence in Amloh by the Vigilance Bureau and a further probe is underway in the case. The ex-Congress minister was facing multiple allegations including the scholarship scam. Dharamshot was one of the ministers who had supported Captain Amarinder Singh during the Punjab Congress fallout in 2021 and had hit out against Navjot Singh Sidhu for his attack on the then CM. Notably, the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab recently sacked its health minister Dr Vijay Singla in a corruption case.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau's Chief Director Varinder Kumar alleged that 'former Congress Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Amarinder Singh's cabinet used to receive Rs 500 for the felling of each tree, and over time it accumulated to around Rs 1.25 crores.' Sadhu Singh also used to take money for transfers and postings of officials, revealed State's Vigilance Bureau head Varinder Kumar.

Ex-Punjab min Vijay Singla sent to 14-days of judicial custody

After being arrested over corruption charges, former leader and Punjab Health Minister, Vijay Singla was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Mohali court on May 27. Singla, who was elected as the Health Minister, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch for demanding bribes regarding the allotment of projects. Ahead of his arrest, he was also sacked from the cabinet by CM Bhagwant Mann, who in a video release informed that Singla had demanded a commission of 1% from officials for contracts and concrete evidence has been found regarding it.

CM Mann had also said that appropriate action has been taken against Singla and he has been removed from the Council of Ministers. In addition to that, Mann also informed that he has given instructions to the police to register a case against him. Notably, along with him, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody till June 10.

Image: PTI