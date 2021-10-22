Ex-Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Tours Jodhpur; Tells Supporters 'get Ready For 2023'

Gearing up for the 2023 Rajasthan polls, ex-CM Vasundhara Raje on Friday, instructed BJP karyakartas to start working on the field. The BJP state vice-president, who is touring Jodhpur, also dismissed competition for the CM seat, stating anyone who wishes to be CM cannot be made CM. The tumultuous Congress govt led by Ashok Gehlot, faces a strong BJP with multiple CM faces in 2023 state polls.

Vasundhara Raje to karyakartas: 'Get ready for 2023'

"All Karyakartas should get ready. We have to win the polls in 2022 and 2023. All should step out into the battlefield strongly," said Raje to reporters in Jodhpur. Talking about her absence from party meetings, she explained, "My daughter-in-law was very ill for the past nine months and hence I was not able to participate (in party works)."

Refuting competition for the CM post, she added, "Just because someone wnats to be CM, one cannot become CM. It is important to know what the people want. Remember, those who get the love of all 36, will rule the state." She also pitied the infighting in Congress saying, "That is their (Congress) problem. As I see, it (Congress) is a sinking ship."

Raje-BJP rift

Recently, Raje's posters were removed from the Rajasthan BJP headquarters and excluded her photo from the party's new posters. Unruffled by the move, the BJP Vice President said, "When I entered politics, Rajmata Sahiba told me that all 5 fingers are not the same. Politics is not everything. Nothing will happen if my face is in the posters. I want to rule in the hearts of people. My work should be remembered".

Raje's supporters formed the 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' in December 2020 to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state. Raje - who has fallen out of favour with the BJP high Command is also at odds with state chief Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. While BJP chief JP Nadda had met the state leadership to solve the differences between them and the ex-CM, the rift still persists. Booth Poonia and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are eyeing the top post in 2023.

Raje, who has been skipping most of the meetings held at the party office in Jaipur ever since Ashok Gehlot government came to power in Rajasthan in December 2018, has refuted reports of any rift. Notably, during the Rajasthan crisis, BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal had alleged that Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. He claimed that many MLAs of Congress were called up by her in this regard. Sources had claimed that Raje's refusal to allow Sachin Pilot be Rajasthan CM had led to the failure of his rebellion. However, Raje clarified that remains loyal to her party and some are trying to "spread confusion" without any facts.