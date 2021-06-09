Ex-Rajasthan Minister Claims 'No Other CM Face Than Vasundhara Raje'; Reignites 2023 Bid

Stirring up another CM bid in 2023, former CM Vasundhara Raje's cabinet colleague Rohitashva Sharma on Tuesday, said that there was 'no other CM face in BJP'. Sharma, while distributing food among citizens clarified that it was being distributed by 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' and not by BJP. He claimed that while there were 5-6 names in the mix for Rajasthan CM, the 68-year-old 2-time CM was the biggest leader in the state.

Food was distributed among poor by Vasundhara Manch. BJP is a political org & this is a social org. She(Vasundhara) is party's biggest leader in Rajasthan. There's no other face but have only heard 5-6 names running for CM: Former Rajasthan Min & BJP's Rohitashva Sharma (08.06) pic.twitter.com/puYCQqtlNz — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

In December 2020, the internal feud among top BJP leaders escalated when several supporters of the ex-CM formed the 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state. BJP chief JP Nadda had met with state chief Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore to solve the differences between them and the ex-CM ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly by-polls. Raje was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018.

Raje, who has been skipping most of the meetings held at the party office in Jaipur ever since Ashok Gehlot government came to power in Rajasthan in December 2018, has refuted reports of any rift. Notably, during the Rajasthan crisis, BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal had alleged that Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. He claimed that many MLAs of Congress were called up by her in this regard. Sources had claimed that Raje's refusal to allow Sachin Pilot be Rajasthan CM had led to the failure of his rebellion. However, Raje clarified that remains loyal to her party and some are trying to "spread confusion" without any facts.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

In July 2020, Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs after Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly and relieving Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly.