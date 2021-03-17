Ex-Rajinikanth Aide & IMMK Founder Arjunamurthy Out Of Tamil Nadu Polls; 'not Enough Time'

India Makkal Munnetra Katchi founder and former Rajinikanth aide R Arjunamurthy announced his withdrawal from participating in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday citing a time crunch. Arjunamurthy founded IMMK after Rajinikanth decided to withdraw from taking the political plunge and recently unveiled the party's manifesto for the polls. However, on Tuesday, Arjunamurthy revealed that IMMK's plans to hold a comprehensive campaign across the state were challenged by time constraints along with large & adequate resource deployment. Further, Arjunamurthy claimed that other political parties included welfare schemes mentioned in IMMK's manifesto in their own after being inspired by it.

Arjunamurthy's IMMK to not contest in Tamil Nadu elections

IMMK's poll promises

IMMK had promised four deputy CMs for Tamil Nadu, among other promises while unveiling its manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections. IMMK was founded by Arjunamurthy, the former head of TN BJP's intellectual wing. Backing the idea to appoint four Dy CMs, IMMK's manifesto claimed that it would divide Tamil Nadu into four zones for greater efficiency and speed of response to people's problems.

Detailing on the promise to appoint four Dy CMs, IMMK revealed that the team would comprise of 1 woman Dy CM, one from a minority community, one from the Backward Caste (BC), and one based on 'intellectual and professional excellence'. IMMK promised to set up an 'Employment Skill Development University' where students will be trained to specialize in the career field of their choice. Apart from these promises, IMMK also vowed to make agricultural education compulsory in the state. Arjunamurthy's party also vowed to address the issue of TASMAC in the state and said that if elected to power, it would allow the alcohol vending outlets to function only from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Earlier in January, Arjunamurthy had said that for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu, he was launching a party and added that it would be better than being an independent candidate. He had earlier said that he will make Rajinikanth’s political dreams come true. Intimating that he would attempt to tread a similar path to what the Superstar would have, Arjunamurthy, nonetheless, had clarified that he wouldn't be using Rajini as a symbol of his political foray, but that he was 'bowing to his feet' for his blessing and that he'd make the actor's dreams come true. Arjunamurthy had also revealed that he had joined BJP on the advice of Dr. Subramanian Swamy to serve the public and that he had achieved a lot in the saffron party before he joined Rajinikanth. Further, he had said that he had been asked by TN BJP chief L Murugan to return to the party fold but conveyed his decision to stay by Rajinikanth.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

