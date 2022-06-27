Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Hits Out At Maharashtra CM, Calls Eknath Shinde 'a Fighter & Not A Rebel'

In a major political development amid the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra, former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne blamed NCP and Uddhav Thackeray for the adverse political situation in Maharashtra. Calling Eknath Shinde a fighter and not a rebel, Sabne also said that the MLA is fighting for the good of Shiv Sena.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne said, “Since last few days NCP was given priority. Eknath Shinde is not a rebel. He has been fighting for the good. He wanted to protect Shiv Sena from NCP. Shiv Sena workers should support Eknath Shinde.”

#BREAKING | Eknath Shinde is not a rebel, he has been fighting for the good of Shiv Sena. Party workers should support him: ex-Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne, who was suspended for a year, hits out Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayhttps://t.co/xLnyHcpbYT pic.twitter.com/ZtNc3iQODi — Republic (@republic) June 27, 2022

He further raised a director question to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in relation to Chhagan Bhujbal. Subhash Sabne said, “How are you so comfortable sitting in the cabinet with Chhagan Bhujbal who arrested Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray?”

Subhash Sabne further said, “Don’t you feel anything while inviting him to eat at home?”

Eknath Shinde not a rebel but a fighter: Former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne

“Anil Deshmukh's brother-in-law was defeated by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande in the Shikshak constituency in Yavatmal district earlier by forming an unnatural alliance with the Congress and the NCP,” Subhash Sabne added.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne said, “In the Pandharpur by-election, the Shiv Sena's seat was given to the NCP. And in the Kolhapur by-election, even though there were activists like Rajesh Srirasagar, the seat was given to Congress.”

Eknath Shinde 'can Go With MNS': Sanjay Raut

As the political drama in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, said that Eknath Shinde can support the MNS to gain the Chief Minister's position. This came after the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the political situation in the state.

After Raj Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on June 25 following a hip replacement surgery, Shinde as per sources, called the MNS leader twice, once when he was in the hospital and second when he reached home. The Thane strongman not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation, sources revealed.

Commenting on the development in a briefing, Sanjay Raut said, "He (Eknath Shinde) can go with MNS. If with MNS, he can get the CM post, he can go to them".