Ex-Shiv Sena MLA ‘welcomes Ajit Pawar’ Amid Rumours He May Quit NCP To Join BJP

Ex-MLA from Eknath Shinde faction, Krishna Hegde, stated the Shiv Sena will welcome NCP’s Ajit Pawar into the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in Maharashtra with open hands. He also informed Shiv Sena would have no problem with Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government as a cabinet minister. Pertinently, sources informed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar could part ways with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with 40+ MLAs and join the BJP, a claim that Ajit Pawar has denied.

‘We will welcome him’: Ex-Shiv Sena MLA

Hegde praised Pawar as a dynamic leader and stated, “Whatever decisions are being taken are at a higher level, Eknath Shinde ji must be surely aware of what is happening. Ajit dada may be suffocated in the BJP and wants to join us, he is a dynamic leader with good administrative skills. We will welcome him. There is no fear in us in any way. Maharashtra has a rich legacy, a vast state."

“There is work for all the leaders and if Ajit dada wants to join us with several of his MLAs, he is welcome and we will all work together. He has got a mass base that is for sure,” he said and also added Pawar is also welcome to join the cabinet.

“If Ajit Pawar wants to join the cabinet, or in whatever capacity they would like to accommodate him, dont think there is any problem because he is already suffocated in NCP and if he is wanting come and work with us why should we say a no to him.”

Ajit Pawar refutes reports of him joining BJP

Ajit Pawar dismissed claims of making changes in his Twitter profile, amid speculations of him leaving the NCP and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar asked if he should paste the NCP flag on his forehead so that people can believe that he is not leaving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He said that he is not going anywhere, and will continue to be a part of MVA.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly said, "We will work under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. This is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the issue from the core."