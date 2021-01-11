Ex-SP Min Backs Akhilesh Yadav's Contentious Remark, Hints 'PM Should Take Vaccine First'

SP leader Vinod Kumar Singh on Monday seconded his party president Akhilesh Yadav's remark casting aspersions on the credibility of the COVID-19 vaccine. Disclosing that he shall not get vaccinated, the former UP CM contended that he did not trust "BJP's vaccine". Moreover, he promised that every person shall get the vaccine free of cost once the SP government assumes power in the state.

While refusing to comment on whether he would take the vaccine, Singh who has served as a Minister in the UP Cabinet claimed that "everyone is scared". Thereafter, he cited the examples of other countries where the leaders were administered the vaccine at the beginning of the inoculation drive. Moreover, the SP leader hinted that PM Modi should follow suit to bolster people's confidence in the vaccine. Incidentally, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik also urged the PM to take the vaccine first to allay people's doubts.

SP's Vinod Kumar Singh remarked, "What the national president says is absolutely right. After some days, people will say that what Akhilesh Yadav said is true. We are not saying that the vaccine (belongs to) any party. But the comment was made based on the way it is being propagated."

"The person who is in need will get himself vaccination. At present, everyone is scared. Trump was administered the vaccine when the inoculation started in the USA. When it started in Russia, (Putin) got his daughter vaccinated," the former Minister added.

PM Modi warns against rumour-mongering

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a crucial meeting of Chief Ministers of all the states ahead of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination from January 16. During the address, he also asked the state governments to dispel the rumours surrounding inoculation and take the help of social and religious organizations in this regard. 30 crore people including frontline workers, people aged above 50 and the under-50 population group with co-morbidities are set to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the next few months.

PM Modi remarked, "Every state and Union Territory will have to ensure that rumours regarding the vaccine should not be propagated. There cannot be any ifs or buts. Some selfish elements within the country and overseas might try to obstruct our mission. This can be a fallout of a corporate competition and country's pride. We have to defeat every such attempt by disseminating correct information to the citizens. We have to take help of religious and social organizations such as NYK, NSS, self-groups, professional groups, organizations like Rotary, Lions and Red Cross."

Speaking at the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout. https://t.co/gbWZ4LsQGB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

