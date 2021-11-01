Dismissing rumours of joining BJP or Jansatta party, ex-SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh on Sunday declared that he will remain in Samajwadi party till the day he dies. Stating that Akhilesh Yadav will become CM once again, he slammed the BJP for not fulfilling any of his demands. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

SP MLA resigns; refutes rumour of joining BJP

I have been struggling to get my demands met; was only given assurances in the House for roads in rural areas, which is why I realized that there's no point to sit in a House (stay as an MLA) where govt lies...: SP's Rakesh Pratap Singh on his resignation as Gauriganj MLA (31.10) pic.twitter.com/3r0dJMlPiR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Earlier in the day, Singh tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government. Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation." Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.

"The government is speaking lies. Hence, there is no point in sitting in the House. Officials are weakening the democratic system and do not follow the directions of the elected government," he alleged. Samajwadi party currently has 46 MLAs in the 403-seat UP Assembly.

Samajwadi Party's expansion

Recently, six suspended BSP MLAs - Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary and sitting BJP MLA from Sadar Rakesh Rathore joined SP in party chief Akhilesh Yadav's presence. This joining comes a day after general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisor Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik joined SP. Two more top Congress leaders from UP- Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Pati Tripathi left the party and switched allegiance to TMC.

Previously on October 1, scores of top leaders from BSP, BJP, Apna Dal, Congress and two political factions joined SP. Top new joinees include Apna Dal national vice president Omkar Singh, BJP President Backward Classes wing Arun Kumar Maurya and several ex-MLAs from BSP and Congress. The two factions - Jan Parivartan Dal, Dalit Mahasabha merged with SP while other leaders like Bablu Sen, Rizwan Zaheer and his daughter Jeba Rizwan, Ram Prakash Kushwaha, Vinod Chaturvedi, Sagar Sharma, Manoj Tiwari, and Omkar Singh joined SP. Akhilesh Yadav has also allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP and is in talks with estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.