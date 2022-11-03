Ex-TDP Leader Arrested For Alleged Fake Certificate To HC; Chandrababu Naidu Cries Foul

In the wee hours of Thursday, Crime Investigation Department (CID) police officials arrested former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh in Andhara Pradesh's Narsipatnam for allegedly submitting fake documents to the state High Court in connection with the construction of a wall at their residence. It is alleged that the duo has forged documents regarding the construction of a wall that was carried out on an irrigation canal.

Notably, the CID police officials have issued a notice to them under Section 50a of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the two leaders have been moved to the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. The arrested TDP leader and his son will be produced before the court in Eluru later in the day.

Former TDP leader Ayanna Patrudu arrested by CID. Officials took him in custody over alleged submission of fake certificates to the court.

As per reports, CID police officials registered a case on the irrigation officials' complaint that they submitted a fake certificate to the Andhra Pradesh High Court during the demolition of the wall. It was alleged that Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and constructed the house.

TDP chief condemns the arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrests of party leader Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh. He has demanded their release unconditionally and stated that Patrudu is being subjected to various kinds of harassment.

In a series of tweets, N Chandrababu Naidu said, "State Chief Minister Jagan Reddy is acting like a monster rather than a CM. The arrest of former minister and BC leader Aiyanna Patrudi in Narsipatnam after jumping over walls and breaking doors has caused consternation."

The TDP chief further asserted that the government has been chasing Ayanna's family since coming to power. He said, "More than 10 cases have already been filed. In the case of Chintakayala Vijay, the police did not change even though the CID's procedures were wrong."

"Have there ever been situations in the state where the police raided houses like thieves and made arrests? Ayanna's arrest is to suppress the voice of BC leaders, who are questioning the exploitation of Uttarandhra by YCP," N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.