Ex-TMC Leader Suvendu Adhikari And 9 Others To Join BJP In Midnapore: Sources

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of his party's affairs ahead of the Assembly elections, two ex-TMC leaders from Surim Birbhum district—Suri Gram Panchayat member Karam Hussain Khan and Suri Constituency Ex-President Abhay Bhatterjee— on Saturday announced that they will be joining BJP in Midnapore..

Sources: Around 10 ex-TMC leaders to join BJP

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 9 other leaders from TMC are set to join BJP in Midnapore on December 19. These leaders include Kathi North MLA Bonoshree Maity, Haldia East MLA Tapashi Mondal, Tamluk MLA Ashok Dinda, Purulia MLA Sudip Mukhopadhyay, Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu, Manteswar MLA Saikat Paja, Barrackpore MLAShilbhadra Dutta, Malda Gajol MLA Dipali Biswas and Jalpaiguri MLA Nagrata.

While speaking to Republic TV, ex-TMC MLA S Bhattacharya said, "Not only the top leaders of the TMC party but even the grass-root level netas have also become hostile to the TMC government in Bengal. The people of the state are eagerly waiting for the TMC to fall so that BJP can form its government in Bengal."

9th TMC leader resigns in the last 48 hours

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emergency meet over the mass resignations in TMC underway, another MLA has resigned from the party. Bashir Maity, MLA from East Midnapore's resignation marks the 9th resignation from the ruling TMC within a span of just 2 days, a significant development ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh predicted that 60-65 MLAs will quit the ruling Trinamool Congress by January 2021. The reason behind the mass resignations, which assume significance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections is also being heavily attributed to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee's rise in the party cadre which has left senior leaders, including now ex-leader Suvendu Adhikari miffed.

Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's exit was followed by a string of resignations from Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Diptangshu Choudhury, Silbhadra Datta, Banashri Maity, and other workers, MLAs and leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict within the leadership and back-to-back resignations at Kalighat today.

