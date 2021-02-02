Ex-TMC MLA Dipak Haldar Joins BJP Before WB Polls; Says 'not Allowed To Work For People'

In a massive development in the run-up to West Bengal assembly elections, TMC leader and former legislator Dipak Haldar has joined the BJP on Tuesday. Dipak Haldar's jump to the saffron camp comes a day after he had resigned from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Haldar is among several other leaders who quit the ruling TMC ahead of the polls.

Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar joins BJP

The two-time MLA who represents the Diamond Harbour constituency joined the BJP in presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari. Earlier on Monday, he had alleged that the TMC leadership was not allowing him to work for the masses. Moreover, he had also expressed dissent and spoken against the party leadership.

Dipak Halder had resigned from Trinamool Congress yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oogpRVcSes — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

"I am a two-time MLA. But, since 2017, I am not allowed to work properly for the masses. Despite informing the leadership, no action was taken to improve the situation. I am not informed about any party programme. I am answerable to the people of my constituency and supporters." Dipal Haldar had stated on Monday.

TMC's high-level exodus

Ahead of the West Bengal polls, several grassroots leaders have quit Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Earlier, West Bengal political heavyweight and a former close aide of the CM, Suvendu Adhikari switched to the BJP. Joining him were TMC MP Sunil Mondal and nine sitting MLAs. The second minister to resign from the TMC was Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who wished to quit politics. Later, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee also resigned as the Forest Minister and quit as MLA before tendering his resignation from the party.

West Bengal Assembly elections

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial polls, the BJP has claimed that it will bag 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. The state assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP making major inroads in the state as they won 18 seats and established itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide and heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

