EX-TMC MLA Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Says 'Mentally Tortured In TMC'; Joins BJP With Adhikari

Boosted by the addition of many TMC heavyweights, BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy on Saturday, predicted that Trinamool will not get even 100 seats in the upcoming Bengal polls. Ex-TMC MLA Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who has now joined BJP, claims "I was mentally tortured in TMC". Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari along with 23 others joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground.

"I have been mentally tortured in TMC. BJP will form the government and it will capture over 200 seats," said Mukherjee. When asked what was wrong in TMC which urged him to quit, he said, "Everyone is fed up. No work is being done Mamata govt. There is major unemployment on the ground."

Predicting a massive upset for Trinamool, Mukul Roy said, "TMC won't get 100 seats this time. No one will stay in TMC. 101% BJP will win". His peer Arjun Singh added, "More MPs will join BJP. By the mid of January TMC will become a minority. TMC will become 3rd number party in the assembly election." Both BJP leaders were close aides of Mamata Banerjee prior to joining the saffron party before 2019.

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and 23 other grassroots leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him. Thundering at the massive crowds, Adhikari said, "I will get to work immediately. In my TMC rallies I use to say 'BJP hatao'. Tomorrow, I will hold a sabha, saying 'Talobaaj' Bhaipo hatao".

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party on Thursday. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked her for the opportunities afforded to him. Earlier he resigned from the MLA post, and held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. However, Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has not been accepted Adhikari's resignation stating 'improper norms'. The TMC chief has directed Prashant Kishor to reach out to rebels again, saying, 'I will fight the polls alone otherwise', as per sources. . Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, has been miffed with the growing influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, resulting in his sidelining.

