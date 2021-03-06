Ex-TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP; JP Nadda Says 'Now He Is In The Right Party'

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat in February joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda on Saturday. Union minister Piyush Goyal was also present during his induction.

The 70-year-old had quit TMC saying he felt suffocated in the party which is "no longer in hands of" its leader Mamata Banerjee. His resignation came two days after he endorsed Prime Minister Modi's speech in Lok Sabha in which he called for a key role in the private sector.

Delhi: Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12th, joins BJP in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also present. pic.twitter.com/wCHlDbrcAz — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Trivedi, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP and former railway minister, announced his resignation in the house during a debate on the Union Budget, saying he cannot remain silent on the political violence taking place in the election-bound state.

'The golden moment I was waiting for....': Trivedi

Trivedi is the latest in a long list of defections from TMC over the past few months ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls. Soon after joining the BJP, he called it the "golden moment I had been waiting for."

"Bengal has huge potential but still people are going out to work in other cities. The state is full of corruption and Gunda raj. Today, the people of Bengal are happy that a parivartan (change) is going to take place under BJP," said Dinesh Trivedi as he was welcomed by senior leaders into the saffron fold.

Welcoming the former Bengal minister into the party, Nadda said, "Dinesh Trivedi was the right person in the wrong party, now he is in the right party."

The newly inducted BJP leader also revealed that he will be active in the election process, irrespective of whether he contests for the party or not. Attacking TMC chief Banerjee, Trivedi said the people of Bengal want progress, not 'corruption or violence unleashed by the ruling TMC'.

"Bengal has rejected TMC. They want progress, not corruption or violence. They're ready for real change. Politics is not khela (game), it is serious. She (CM Mamata) has forgotten her ideals while playing politics," Trivedi said.

The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for West Bengal on March 7 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade Rally in Kolkata. Bengal will vote in eight phases starting 27 March to 29 April, the results of which will be announced on 2 May.

