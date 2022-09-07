Ex-TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami Makes Big Claim, Says '10 DMK MLAs In Touch' With AIADMK

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday claimed that 10 MLAs of ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu are in touch with him. He stated that while there are many political parties in the state, the only party known for compassion is All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The former Chief Minister made this claim while attending a family function of a party functionary in the Thiruvallur district. "That’s why even 10 DMK MLAs are in touch with us, that is the kind of party AIADMK is," EPS added.

Speaking to Republic, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that these MLAs are dissatisfied with MK Stalin-led party and are not happy with the dominance of the one family.

"These are not final numbers and just the starting numbers. More will jump the ship when needed. There is a rift in DMK due to the dynasty. Seniors are being sidelined in the party and each and every action in the government is taken by a family for their personal benefits. The rift will be wide open further," Sathyan said.

When asked if AIADMK itself is not united due to the EPS-OPS row, the party leader said, "The party is run by the person who has got a majority. The majority of office cadres are with EPS."

'We have 50 MLAs & 2 MPs in touch' taunts DMK

Reacting to the development, DMK leader RS Bharthi tauntingly said that 50 AIADMK MLAs and 2 MPs are in touch with them. "If EPS is saying that we can also say this."

"He (EPS) just wants to build up stories. We are quite strong and don't have any defections. I want to recall that the fight is between them in court and I don't bother about that. As far as our party is concerned, we are intact. Nobody is going to leave the party. Many AIADMKs even on the floor of Assembly have openly appreciated the CM also," Bharthi added.

Sathyan, however, stated that if CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is elevated in the party, there will be rift and defections in the party.