Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Sunday after being replaced as the Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar Deb vowed to strengthen the BJP organization in the state. Highlighting that he has been working for the people of Tripura since 2018 when he was sworn in as the first BJP CM of the state, Deb stressed the need to work for the party and ensure that it gets another mandate from the people in the 2023 Assembly polls. In a veiled reference to BJP MLA Ram Prasad Paul smashing a chair in protest at Manik Saha's elevation as the CM, Deb opined that discipline should be maintained.

Biplab Kumar Deb said, "BJP is a disciplined party. Actions that happen in other parties don't happen over here. There should be no difference between the party workers. Discipline should be maintained."

Change of guard in Tripura

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP won an astonishing 36 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly as compared to zero seats won by the party in the previous election. With a vote share of 43.59%, BJP ensured that the ruling CPI(M) could bag only 16 seats. On the other hand, none of Congress' candidates registered a victory. At present, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura has 8 MLAs and they are a part of the ruling coalition in the state. The infighting in Tripura BJP first came to the fore in 2020 when 4 BJP MLAs from the state- Ram Prasad Paul, Asish Kumar Saha, Sushanta Chowdhury and Parimal Debbarma met JP Nadda

The leader of this dissident group was believed to be Sudip Roy Barman, who was sacked as the Tripura Health Minister. Reportedly, they complained about the alleged misgovernance by the current administration and pointed out that it could lead to BJP's defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. In February earlier this year, Barman and Saha switched their allegiance to Congress. In an unforeseen development on May 14, Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down as the CM and affirmed that the JP Nadda-led party is the top priority.

In the evening, Tripura BJP president Manik Saha was elected as the Legislative Party leader and sworn in as the Chief Minister a day earlier. A dentist by profession, Saha emerged as a surprise choice as he joined the party from Congress only in 2016 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha barely two months ago. Earlier on Monday, 11 MLAs- 9 from BJP and two from the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura were inducted into the state Cabinet.