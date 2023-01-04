Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Ancestral Home Vandalised, Set Ablaze By Unknown Miscreants

The ancestral home of the former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb was attacked and later set ablaze by unknown assailants.

Biplab Deb's ancestral home attacked, set ablaze

The incident happened late on Tuesday night in the Gomti district wherein the miscreants before setting the house on fire barged into the house and broke several windows. This comes a day ahead of the annual Shradh ceremony of Biplab Deb's father, Hirudhan Deb. However, no one was in the house at the time of the attack and no casualties have been reported so far

The miscreants went on to attack the priests who arrived at the former CM's residence to check the preparations of the yagna and vandalised their vehicles. The bystanders and locals rushed to the priests' rescue, following which the miscreants fled the spot.

One of the priests, Jitendra Kaushik, whose vehicle was damaged shared his ordeal, "I came to visit Maa Tripura Sundari temple. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attacked me and vandalised my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none," reported ANI.

After the vandalism, the local people staged a protest over the incident and vandalised shops believed to be of the attackers. Heavy deployment of police personnel was made following the chaos as senior officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The police spoke to the eyewitness and probe is underway.