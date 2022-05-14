Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Says BJP 'top Priority' In First Response After Resignation

In his first response after tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister of Tripura, on May 14, Biplab Deb said, 'party is the top priority'. Speaking to the media, Deb highlighted that he was a dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and exuded hope that he was able to do justice to whatever responsibility he was entrusted with by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- be it in the capacity of a party leader or the Chief Minister.

"I have always tried my best to ensure that justice is done to the people of Tripura. I have tried my best to fasten the overall development of the state- create an environment of peace, free the Communist party of hooliganism, and help it walk in a new direction. To achieve that, I have worked under the mentorship of PM Modi," Deb said.

'Now, the 2023 elections are coming...'

Moving on to outline that the 2023 elections are approaching, Deb said," Now, the BJP wants that the party is strengthened, and for that, a party worker like me is needed...It is only if the party is strong that, we will win the elections and subsequently, form the government in the state. After that, of course, a Chief Minister will be chosen."

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network accessed the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister. "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Chief Minister, Tripura with effect from May 14, 2022," read the letter, addressed to Satyadeo Narain Arya, the governor of the state.

The new Chief Minister of Tripura is expected to be chosen at a legislative party meeting of the BJP scheduled to be held at 8 PM today, May 14. The meeting will be headed by senior observers from the party - Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde. The name of the new CM is likely to be announced by the end of the day, or by tomorrow (May 15).

Image: Republic World