Ex-Union Min Renuka Chowdhury Defends Hooda's 'tractor Video': 'Women No Less Than Men'

Defending ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union Women & Child Welfare minister Renuka Chowdhury on Friday, alleged that the BJP was raking such issues to 'divert into cheap things instead of talking about fuel hike'. Chowdhury added that women were no less than men, asking why were female BJP MLAs not raising their voices over price rise and Disha Ravi's arrest. The NCW has taken cognizance of a video where Congress' women MLAs were seen pulling a tractor ridden by ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda.

Chowdhury: 'Not less than men'

"We are no less than men, I drive a tractor every day. Why are female BJP leaders not raising voices against the price rise, arrest of Disha Ravi? They are trying to divert into a cheap thing. We are not less than men. I drive a tractor every day, I plough, irrigate, I am a farmer, " said Chowdhury. Her colleague and Haryana Congress chief Selja Kumari added, "Women are not safe in their governing state. They should speak on big issues, like high rates of fuel etc". Meanwhile, Hooda's son and Congress MP Deepender Hooda asked, "Why did the CM not cry when farmers were protesting? Those were crocodile tears and it was a failed attempt to make an issue." READ | Haryana CM 'pained' by visuals of women MLAs pulling tractors with Hooda on driving seat

NCW slams Hooda for 'tractor pulling' video

Earlier on Thursday, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that the act 'lowered dignity of women', adding even if the women were not forced, Hooda must have thought about it. She urged any women MLAs who were forced to take part of the event to complain to the National Commission for Women (NCW). "If women toil for livelihood, I've no problem. But if a man- a political leader, is sitting on tractor & a woman is pulling it, it lowers the dignity of women," she said.

Haryana CM breaks down in Assembly

Reacting to visuals of women MLAs allegedly pulling a tractor driven by ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda on Women's Day, CM Manohar Lal Khattar broke down in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, lamenting at the insult to women. He said it pained him when he saw his predecessor riding a tractor during a protest against fuel price hike on Monday and women legislators of the party pulling it with ropes. Khattar said that on one hand the world was celebrating International Women's Day and on the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress' women MLAs were pulling the tractor. Similarly, Union Woman and Child welfare minister Smriti Irani slammed Hooda for 'insulting his party's women MLAs and workers', calling it "Bandhua Mazdoor". The BJP government recently survived a trust vote called by Congress.