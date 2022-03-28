Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Honoured With Posthumous Padma Vibhushan; Son Rajveer Receives Award

Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh of the largest state of India, Uttar Pradesh, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Notably, Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian award, the first being Bharat Ratna. The award of the former Bharatiya Janta Party leader was received by his son Rajveer Singh from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. It is pertinent to note that the information about the former UP CM getting the award was announced just before the Uttar Pradesh polls last month.

Former BJP leader late Kalyan Singh receives Padma Vibhushan award (posthumously); his son Rajveer Singh collected the award. pic.twitter.com/VzbKC43k3c — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Life and Times of Padma Vibhushan-awardee Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh was a leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party. Singh entered mainstream politics through the Legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 1967 and then by the year 1991, he was declared as the 16th Chief Minister of the state. The veteran leader again got the opportunity to lead the biggest state of India in the year 1997.

Kalyan Singh also became a member of Parliament through Lok Sabha and served as the MP of Etah, Uttar Pradesh from 2009 to 2014. This was the last election that the old saffron leader contested after which he served two terms as Himachal Pradesh Governor after which he was also appointed as Governor of Rajasthan.

The senior BJP leader passed away on July 3, 2021 due to bad health and difficulty in breathing. The ashes of former UP CM Kalyan Singh were immersed in the Saryu river on September 9, 2021. The ashes were brought to Ayodhya by his son Rajvir Singh and grandson Sandip Singh. The ashes were immersed in the river amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shree. The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shree are the second, third, and fourth highest civilian awards in India, respectively, while the Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award. The Padma Awards are given to those who excel in the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among other fields.

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind presented 128 Padma awards, including four Padma Vibhushan awards, 17 Padma Bhushan awards, and 107 Padma Shri awards. There are 34 women among the honorees, as well as 10 foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous recipients.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@DDNEWSLIVE