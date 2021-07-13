Ex Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh Ji's Vital Parameters 'under Control', Says Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is now stable, informed Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. Issuing an official statement, the hospital said the former Uttar Pradesh CM's vital parameters are now under control, ANI reported.

Official Release by SGPGI

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences where the former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has been admitted has issued an official release. "The condition of Kalyan Singh Ji is better. The vital parameters and under control. He is communicative and improving. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations", the statement reads.

Also, he is being supervised by Director, Prof RK Dhiman on a daily basis.

Kalyan Singh's health condition

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the SGPGI, Lucknow on the evening of 4th July. He was admitted after reporting a swelling in his body which resulted in infection and reduced his consciousness level. He is now under the supervision of the senior faculty.

Leaders pay visit to former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kalyan Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. He also tweeted and prayed for the speedy recovery of the former CM. Many others leaders including BJP President JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital.

Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience", he added.

Also, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital on 9th July followed by the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Suresh Khanna.

Last year, Singh was admitted to Rajdhani Corona Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later discharged after testing negative. Singh was also the Former Rajasthan Governor. He was appointed the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991 and later served his second tenure in 1997.

(Source: ANI)