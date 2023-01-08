Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Calls For A Committee Of Locals To Help 'sinking' Joshimath

As Joshimath and its people reel under the grip of a horrifying natural calamity, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat came out in their support and appealed to form committee of the locals and advised for continuous consultation with everyone.

Rawat said if tunnels or other factors are the culprit for the disaster, then it must be immediately stopped and everything should begin afresh.

He also said that the existence, lives and livelihoods of residents have been threatened in Joshimath.

He also asked for the Centre's help and said that saving Joshimath should become a national mission.

In Joshimath, over 550 houses have developed cracks as a result of the continued land subsidence in the area.

PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand Chief Minister

In a statement, Uttarakhand CMO stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on phone and took stock of the condition of people and the steps being initiated.

The residents of Joshimath expressed their grief while talking to the Republic. One of the residents of Joshimath said, "We have small cracks everywhere. If the rain comes now, it will sink down. We are residents of this place, where will we go with so much stuff? Where will we take our small children?"