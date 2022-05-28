Ex-Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat Backs UCC; 'Security For All, Won't Hurt Anyone's Rights'

Uttarakhand's former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat supported the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said that it will enhance social harmony and everybody will be governed by one law. Former Uttarakhand CM Rawat stated that UCC will also give a big blow to religious conversions in the country. The comments come a day after CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the constitution of the drafting committee for the law. BJP had promised the implementation of the UCC in its poll manifesto before the assembly elections this year.

The former CM speaking to ANI said, "This is an important decision. The debate which has erupted that the implementation of UCC will hurt religious sentiments or scrap anybody's rights will not happen. The UCC will not scrap anybody's rights. India is a country where people of various beliefs live together and every one of them is given security."

Benefits of UCC

Elaborating on the advantages of the common law for citizens, Tirath Rawat said that it will improve the social harmony among various communities. "With the implementation of UCC, social harmony would increase. Every person would be governed by one law. Nobody would hurt others' sentiments. The forced religious conversions would suffer a huge blow with the implementation of UCC," he said.

The UCC will result in the end of many wrong practices in the society, the former Uttarakhand CM opined, and further stated the need for a common law when citizens are being provided with common facilities. He also felt other states should also follow suit and roll out the law.

Constitution of committee to draft UCC law

The group of legal experts who will draft the UCC law is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli with ex-state chief secretaries Shatrughan Singh, Manu Gaud, and Surekha Dangwal as members.

CM Dhami talking to ANI said, "Before elections, we had taken an oath to implement a Uniform Civil Code. During our first meeting after the elections, we passed it with everyone's consensus. Committee will prepare a draft soon and we will implement it immediately."

Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh en route to adopting UCC

Goa already follows Uniform Civil Code while Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are considering the same. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "We will implement UCC soon. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is different compared to other states. There will be no harm to the Muslim community. I think Muslim women will welcome it as it'll give them the benefit to live a healthy family life."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the Yogi Adityanath administration is working towards implementing UCC in the state, noting that a common civil code is necessary for the citizens.

Image: PTI