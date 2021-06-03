Ex-WB Chief Secy Bandyopadhyay Replies He 'was Just Following Orders' To Govt's Showcause

Responding to the showcause notice issued by the Government of India, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Thursday said that he was working 'under the orders' of the Chief Minister and that he is 'bound' to follow her. The former Chief Secretary and now Mamata's Chief Adviser was showcaused for failing to report at the North Block on Monday, as ordered for his Central deputation. Explaining his reasons for failing to report as ordered, Bandyopadhyay has said that he was just fulfilling his duties and was not relieved by the Chief Minister.

Asked to explain his absence from the Cyclone Yaas review meeting on Saturday, the then Chief Secretary justified that he was present at the review meeting along with the CM and PM Modi. Adding that he was working under the West Bengal government, Bandyopadhyay said that he 'just followed the orders' given to him.

Centre-State tussle over West Bengal's top bureaucrat

As per sources, CM Mamata Banerjee and her then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay arrived late for Cyclone Yaas review meeting last Saturday and kept the Prime Minister waiting which aggravated the Centre-State tussle. Moreover, the duo left hurriedly right after submitting relevant documents and chose to skip the review meeting which was attended by Jagdeep Dhankar and LoP Subendu Adhikari, sources day.

Following the tussle over Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the review meeting, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was called for Central duties in less than 48 hours which he failed to comply with. The IAS officer who was asked to report for Central duties was held back by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal who claimed that the Centre had ordered her Chief Secretary's deputation due to BJP's defeat in Assembly Elections, terming it 'political vendetta'.

CM Mamata counters Centre's order to Bandyopadhyay

In a fiery press conference, CM Mamata Banerjee had said that the state government has received a letter from the IAS announcing his retirement, stating that the purpose of the extension is not served. The TMC chief reasoned that since the state government does not know the cause behind the Chief Secretary's central deputation, it decided against relieving him. Terming the order as 'political vendetta' and a blunder, Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre cannot issue such an order without consulting the state and that it has never happened in history.

While Bandyopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31 but had got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension. However, with the Centre's call to report to New Delhi, the Chief Secretary and the State Government had forgone the extension sought, as a counter to the Centre's deputation move, with the bureaucrat retiring.

The Chief Minister went on to appoint Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as her Chief Adviser with Home Secretary HK Dwiwedi has been asked to take charge as the Chief Secretary. Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the CM for a period of 3 years. Sources on Monday said that the Union Government has issued a chargesheet against the ex-IAS officer for failing to comply with the Central order.

Significantly, given the timing of the tug-of-war, the CVC has also on Thursday announced new formalised guidelines for bureaucrats taking up consulting and advisory or any other position after their retirement.