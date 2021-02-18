EXCL: Amit Shah Challenges Mamata Banerjee; Makes A 'Sonar Bangla' Pitch Ahead Of Election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday sounded the poll-bugle in West Bengal saying that the saffron party would fight to transform the state into 'Sonar Bangla'. "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC. It is not our aim to bring a BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee's government," said Shah.

Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state. This is not a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region," said Amit Shah.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Shah questioned how Bengal could move towards 'Sonar Bangla' with the TMC-led government in power. "Can law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's government here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?" he questioned.

Mamata will receive a tough mandate: Shah

The Home Minister also asserted that the people did not need to fear the TMC supremo anymore remarking that when there was a wave of change, no voice could be silenced. "Till the time people don't stand up against this (injustice), it continues to happen. But now the citizens of Bengal have become alert, they have decided that they want poribortan. And this is why the BJP will form a government in the state with more than 200 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The people of Bengal want that the way the citizens have gained respect under PM Modi's leadership, the way they have gained opportunities, they want Bengal's children to also receive such opportunities. This is why you can see how much they long for poribortan. And now we will see as the polls begin when the people give a tough mandate to Mamata Didi," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

