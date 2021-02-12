EXCL: Ex-MP Dinesh Trivedi Says 'joining BJP Would Be A Privilege'; Exposes TMC Corruption

After a dramatic exit from Rajya Sabha, ex-MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday, spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, hinting at his imminent jump to BJP ahead of Bengal polls in April-May. Terming joining BJP a 'privilege', he praised PM Modi's global stature, expressing disbelief at Trinamool for wanting to abuse such a PM. Alleging corruption within Trinamool and pointing out violence in Bengal, he reiterated that he felt 'suffocated in TMC'. While Trivedi has handed over his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, he is yet to quit Trinamool.

Trivedi: 'Joining BJP a privilege'

When asked if he was going to join BJP, Trivedi said, "Today my conscience triggered and I did what I wanted to do. Let today sink in and tomorrow come. If I join BJP, it would not be surprising as it is a national party. Today, the Prime Minister has the best image in the world."

Narrating an interaction with a healthcare worker at Parliament who had praised PM Modi's stature in the world, he added, "This is the reputation of India in the world and TMC wants me to abuse such a Prime Minister. Going to such a party is a privilege and I am thankful to their political functionaries to welcome me. But I have not yet decided, I may decide tomorrow. I don't know."

On being asked the reason for his resignation from TMC, he replied, "It is the floor of the House where we take oath as a member of parliament. Today, when I got up, I did not know I would resign. It has been on my mind for a long time. Today was the last day of parliament and god forbid if someone else wins in the upcoming elections (Bengal) then you to resign. I had decided that I can't take this any longer. When you are an MP from a state where violence is rampant, from a party where corruption is rampant, how long can you take that? I had complained to my leadership. Then, you are being unfair to that position.

He added, "When I said I felt suffocated, I could not let this feeling go. What is the point of sitting in Lutyens and enjoying a bungalow? I have 5 years left, no one would have thought to resign then. You live with some values, your country is bigger than any party. Whatever I spoke was from my heart."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP quits

Earlier in the day, former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, handing in his resignation during the session while debating Union Budget. The Barrackpore MP took the Upper House by surprise as he announced his resignation in the Parliament citing "suffocation" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

Reacting to his exit, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Trinamool stood for 'grassroots' and hence it will send another grassroots leader to the Rajya Sabha. Roy revealed that while Trivedi had not discussed his issues with his Trinamool colleagues, he had expressed grief to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Since his resignation, BJP has openly welcomed his entry, reiterating Amit Shah's statement 'Only Mamata will be left in Trinamool before polls'. Recently, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP apart from heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders.

