BIG Scoop: 6 Congress MLAs Reach Bengaluru; 14 Unhappy MLAs Can Spell Trouble For MP Govt

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government. There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were forcibly held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

The numbers game

Currently, Congress has 114 legislators and is supported by one SP, two BSP (one of whom has been suspended) and 4 Independent MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. On the other hand, BJP has 107 seats while two seats are vacant. As the halfway mark currently is 115, the Kamal Nath government has a very slender majority. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote. However, if the 4 Independent legislators decide to withdraw their support to Congress, then a minimum of only 6 more MLAs will be sufficient to ensure the collapse of the state government.

BJP-Congress trade barbs

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava claimed that he had no knowledge of his party allegedly holding 10 legislators from the ruling alliance against their will at a Gurugram hotel. At the same time, he observed that the sequence of events was due to the premise that the Kamal Nath government was “opportunistic”. Alleging that the government was formed due to horse-trading, Bhargava contended that it was not functioning on the basis of any policy or ideology.

