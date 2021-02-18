EXCLUSIVE: Amit Shah Promises "No TMC Goon Will Dare To Stop People Of Bengal From Voting"

As Home Minister Amit Shah kicks off BJP's fifth leg of 'Poriborton Yatra', he assured voters of Bengal that 'no TMC goon will dare to attack them' on voting day, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday. Assuring that workers will get paid as per the 7th pay commission if BJP is voted to power, Shah also promised a 33% reservation for women in state government jobs. Promising a 'Sonar Bangla', Shah vowed to implement all Central govt schemes in Bengal including CAA, Farm Laws.

Amit Shah: 'Will pay as per 7th pay commission'

"When we connect with people in a natural manner, we come to know of their problems. This will help us find solutions to their problems when elected to power. For e.g. when I toured Bengal, we came to know that Bengal govt workers have not been able to avail 7th pay commission. We have mentioned in our manifesto that all state govt workers will get salaries according to the 7th pay commission. There are no shortcuts to governance," he said.

"Out of 115 schemes, only 15-20 schemes have been implemented. There is no percolation of Centre's schemes in Bengal. The entire focus is on corruption, appeasement. People want development: Home Minister Amit Shah





Shah, who dined at a refugee's home in Narayanpur in 24 South Parganas district revealed that the home was built under the PM-AWAS scheme. Lashing out at the Mamata government he added, "Out of 115 schemes, only 15-20 schemes have been implemented. There is no percolation of Centre's schemes in Bengal. The entire focus is on corruption, appeasement. People want development."

Shah: 'No TMC goon will dare'

Vowing to win over 200 seats in Bengal, he said that he wished to give Bengal youth the opportunity to compete with the world's youth under a new BJP government. He also assured that no TMC goon will be able to stop people from voting as BJP has reached booth-level to ensure that the mandate is respected. He also urged EC to make adequate security arrangements with the CRPF.

"Do not fear. While voting, not a single goon of TMC will be able to do any harm to any of my sister while voting. We have asked the EC that non-partisan elections must be held under CRPF security. People have become aware, BJP has reached booth-level. We will ensure that the people's mandate what is in the EVM will be respected," he said.

"Not a single goon of TMC will be able to do any harm to any of my sister while voting. BJP has reached the booth. I'd like to tell the people of Bengal to not fear anymore : Home Minister Amit Shah





Talking about the Jai Shree Ram politics he added, "What is Mamata ji's issue with Jai Shree Ram slogan? This is not a religious slogan anymore. It is a slogan of people's fury against vote bank politics. Will they have to go to court to carry out Durga Pooja Rally? Why should teachers and students be hit when they celebrate Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja?". Shah and Mamata Banerjee, both are addressing rallies in 24 South Paraganas today, heating up the battle in poll-bound Bengal.

