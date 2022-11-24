EXCLUSIVE: Amritpal Singh Begins March With Open Separatism Call Under Punjab Govt's Nose

As 'Sikh preacher' Amritpal Singh started a month-long ‘Khalsa vaheer’ or Khalsa march, his followers, hundreds in number, were seen brandishing swords near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. In the middle of the crowd holding a yellow flag was Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan proponent who recently took charge of actor late Deep Sidhu’s organisation Waris Punjab Dae (WPD). In order to know what he was up to, Republic interviewed him.

Amritpal Singh said, "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing preaching... And further..."

Why are you using weapons while preaching?

When Republic asked Amritpal Singh what was the use of weapons, he instantly replied, "No peace can be established without weapons that's why every state has weapons...If we say the police are for peace then why do they have weapons... Even a judge sitting on a chair can order something but to establish and amplify the order, the police have to use weapons sometimes. So weapons are not an evil thing..."

When asked what was their goal, Amritpal Singh said, "Freedom to preach, freedom to practise of religion...We have been through multiple genocides, if you go to this area of Punjab, there are hundreds of thousands of people killed in fake encounters, except judicial killings...There are mass rapes, now we are facing mass migration, and there is no education policy. Farmers are committing suicide. We want freedom from this because we lost our empire to the Britishers in 1849 and we are asking for that empire back.

On whether their demand was for a separate state, he was quick to respond saying, "Yeah...That's the idea of Khalistanis..you know, it is not a separate state.. separatism is like you were connected to someone...We were forcefully taken into the Indian Nation by Britishers...There was no India before 1947, Britishers established this country."