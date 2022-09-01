EXCLUSIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams UP Govt's Madrassa Survey; 'why Not For Other Schools?'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its survey of unrecognised Madrassas and said that the action is a 'violation of Article 30". He also justified his 'mini-NRC' comment and said that details collected from the survey of unauthorised madrassas will be used against people running it.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Hyderabad MP said, "These madrassas don't take any grant from the government. This is a clear violation of Article 30. How can you stop a madrassa from running? Why the same is not done for vidya mandir, Shishu mandir or even private schools and UP government schools? This is a targeted survey."

He claimed that the survey is being done to create an environment of fear and hatred for Muslims. "There is no need for such a survey. The UP government says that they are doing the survey to fill the requirement of the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights. Are students studying in government schools, or private schools not children? "

'Muslims suffering due to BJP govt's injustice,' says Owaisi

When asked if the survey could be for the welfare of students, Owaisi said, "There are many madrassas in Uttar Pradesh that are affiliated to the government. For the last five years, only five month's salary has been paid to those Madrassas teachers. India Muslims are suffering due to Injustice by the BJP government."

Justifying his 'mini-NRC' comment on UP's survey of unrecognised Madrassas, the AIMIM chief said that the data collected from the unaided madrassas will be used against the madrassas and people running it.

"The NRC, if happens, wants to harass Muslims by making them stateless. Why can't the Uttar Pradesh government clearly say don't pray namaz, don't read Quran and also don't call yourself Muslims, do that, please? This is the main intention of the government. There is no need for such a survey, it is unfortunate."

UP government on Thursday said that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said the survey will be conducted in accordance with the requirement of the NCPCR in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas.