EXCLUSIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks On Hate Speech & Reprisal Calls; Condemns Both

Amid the BJP suspending arrested Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi said that making controversial comments is the 'policy of the saffron party'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Owaisi cited previous high-profile cases and said that the suspension of Raja Singh is not the end of it all, and the 'comments would continue'.

When confronted with the calls for reprisals via comments and slogans made by the leaders of AIMIM, the Member of Parliament said, "Yes, I condemn it...When you are protesting, you must protest under the four walls of the Constitution...There is no place for such slogans for anyone, irrespective of which political party, religion or community one belongs to."

'Freedom of Expression stops where my nose starts'

When the many controversial comments made by so-called comedian Munawar Faruqui were brought to his notice amid the controversy over Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, the Parliamentarian said, "The Freedom of Expression stops where my nose starts, so if anyone has hurt the sentiments or spoken in a derogatory manner against any faith, then the full force of law would be used on them. And this comedian had been in jail for a very long time in Madhya Pradesh and he happened to have a show in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. If one has a grievance please go and give the complaint to the police station, hold a press conference, or hold a protest."

Owaisi on nabbed ISISI bomber's plot to target BJP leadership

Asked about the ISIS bomber nabbed in Russia, who was planning and plotting to target a BJP leader in retaliation for controversial remarks, Owaisi said, "This information was shared when our National Security Advisor was in Russia. Why is the BJP not stopping these people? Radicalization is happening everywhere and that has to stop, and it will only stop when rule of law prevails."