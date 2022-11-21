EXCLUSIVE: Assam CM Himanta Emphatic On UCC Implementation; 'if Mentioned, It'll Happen'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday sent a strong message on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code or UCC and said that it would be accomplished. He stated that there were earlier doubts regarding the Ram Mandir issue and Article 370 but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "accomplished all these things".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, when asked why BJP doesn't bring a bill on UCC during the Winter Session of Parliament if it wants to implement it, Sarma said, "I think the same question was raised during the Ram Mandir that if BJP is committed to Ram Mandir why it hasn't enacted a bill and completed the process. The same question was asked during Article 370. BJP has accomplished all these things."

"If our leader has mentioned UCC and you have seen about UCC's commitment in our election manifesto. I'm sure it'll be accomplished," he added.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

If implemented, the UCC is likely to provide a common personal law for the country, relevant to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, and adoption. Currently, different religions have their own different laws to regulate marriage, divorce, etc, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

Himachal and Gujarat mull promise of UCC implementation

Earlier this month, the Gujarat Cabinet took a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge.

The UCC also features in the poll manifesto of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. "First commitment is that the BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code here. A committee of experts will be set up and according to their report, UCC will be implemented in Himachal," BJP President JP Nadda had said. A similar move has been announced by the BJP in Gujarat, while Uttarakhand was the first state which has already formed a committee to implement the UCC.