EXCLUSIVE: BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Republic Bangla 'Bengal Will Vote For Poribortan'

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the launch day of Republic Bangla, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Brigade Ground rally and BJP's strategy to win the assembly election.

Arnab Goswami: You once said '2019 e half, 2021 e shaaf' ( half in 2019, clean sweep in 2021), what can we expect to watch in today's Brigade Ground rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Dilip Ghosh: Today's rally is going to be a historic one in West Bengal, and a strong message of 'Poriborton' will be sent out to the people. Our party workers are extremely enthusiastic and have been gearing up since yesterday, staying up all night.

Arnab Goswami: You had said that you (BJP) will not get less than 200 seats in the upcoming elections, what impact can PM Modi's rally make?

Dilip Ghosh: We had almost reached the halfway mark in 2019, as the people of Bengal believed in us. This time, we need more than 200 seats to form a government. People have already started giving good responses. Today's rally will put a stamp on the fact that BJP is set to win the election.

Arnab Goswami: Today, apart from PM's rally, Mamata Banerjee is also going to hold a protest rally against the hike in petrol prices in Siliguri. Will this deviate the attention from the Brigade ground rally?

Dilip Ghosh: Nobody can get more attention in this country than our PM Modi, and by distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the world, he has proved that the values of our country are still alive and that is why we are seen as the world teacher. Mamata Banerjee has the habit of poking her nose in others matters, and that is what she will try to do. But today, the entire Bengal and the entire country are eagerly waiting for PM Mod's mega rally. Everyone's eyes will be at the Brigade Ground today. So, Didi's (Mamata) drama won't work now.

Arnab Goswami: Why call it a drama? Is the issue of fuel price hike not important?

Dilip Ghosh: Yes, of course, it is important, and the Centre is trying its best to reduce the prices. In Bengal, potato farming takes place and our farmers are selling potatoes for Rs 3.80 per kg, but they themselves have bought it for Rs 25. Last year, our farmers sold onions for Rs 3 per kg, but later bought them by paying Rs 80. Why did Mamata di not protest that time? She doesn't even know how to ride a scooter, still, she was sitting on it and police officers were pushing it.

Arnab Goswami: But she sat on the scooter to raise a pertinent issue

Dilip Ghosh: People have elected her to run the state, not to ride a scooter. For 10 years, she couldn't even run the state properly.

Arnab Goswami: What role is Mithun da (Chakraborty) going to play in the election campaign?

Dilip Ghosh: I have been told that Mithun da wants to meet Prime Minister Modi. I would like to request him to work for 'Poriborton' in Bengal. We are fighting for 'Swaraj', we are fighting for 'Sonar Bangla'

Arnab Goswami: So will Mithun Chakraborty go around the state and attend rallies? How much time is he going to give to the party?

Dilip Ghosh: We have not been informed about this. He is not a member of our party yet. We just know that he is going to be present today.

Arnab Goswami: How is the BJP going to set their agenda for this election?

Dilip Ghosh: BJP has always had a clear agenda, and that is why so many people voted for us during the Lok Sabha election. People have supported Mamata a lot, but she has disappointed them. She had promised that she would change Kolkata into London, Darjeeling into Switzerland, and Digha into Goa, but, she rather turned the entire state into Afghanistan. That is why people are now eyeing for BJP. People of Bengal are leaving the state as there is unemployment, therefore, we need to provide employment to the people of the state. That is why we are demanding over 200 seats so that we can turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'.

