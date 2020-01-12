EXCLUSIVE: Cong Attempts To Internationalise JNU Violence, Urge NRI Students To Protest

In a shocking bid to internationalise the JNU attack, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj on Sunday appealed to students studying in Foreign Universities to demonstrate outside their universities against the 'masked mob' attack in JNU in a Facebook Live interaction. Furthermore, he blamed wealthy NRIs of 'Bhaktgiri' and spreading false propaganda favouring the government. Pointing out the western media's coverage of the issue, he said their protests would aid the Congress in saving democracy.

Cong' fact-finding panel on JNU violence calls VC 'cancer', says he should be in 'jail'

Congress attempts to internationalise JNU attack

When asked by a student 'What should students from Western students do (for JNU)?', he said, "International pressure is helping in many ways. Whenever there are protests outside Harvard or any other university over there, publications like New York Times, Washington Times or Guardian have taken a note of it here. Unfortunately, wealthy NRIs are Bhakts (Modi supporters) and are spreading one kind of propaganda which is RSS-minded and portray the right thing in a wrong way in America and Europe too."

He added, "But there are lot of secular-minded people, Dalits, minorities, and educationalists in America which is in a larger majority than these 'Bhakts'. Most of these Bhakts are from Gujarat who have a lot of time, money. So the true sons of India must rise to the occasion and I appeal to all to help us save democracy."

JNU attack 'state-sponsored', VC must be dismissed: Cong fact-finding committee

Delhi police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke on Friday, revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident. Moreover, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. Notices will be served to the mentioned students to explain their involvement in the incidents. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students.

Cong’s Digvijaya Singh attacks JNU VC, calls him a 'dummy in the hands of BJP/RSS'

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies - JNUSU & ABVP have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. While BJP has stood by ABVP, Congress sent a fact-finding committee to JNU and have demanded a criminal probe against the JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar.

