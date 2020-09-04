EAM S Jaishankar Addresses LAC Faceoff, Says 'China Has Not Gained From Incursions'

In the first interview since the recent skirmishes between India and China at LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants to Know'. Briefing about the border events throughout the summer, he said that Galwan clashes were different as India faced a larger Chinese unit on a broader front. He said all these faceoffs, suggested at China's attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.

EAM on LAC faceoffs

"Since April-May we have got a large amassing of Chinese troops at the LAC which is not in accordance with the agreements we have with them dating back to 1993. Typically in the past, when we have had problems in the border the two sides build around it. This time it was different as they came in a very large number on a much broader front. We had a number of faceoffs of which one turned very violent and people got killed on both sides. These developments suggested at attempts to change the status quo unilaterally," said Jaishankar.

Breaking his silence on the events on August 29-30 when the Indian Army pre-empted Chinese incursions at Ladakh's Pangong Lake, he said that India responded to ensure positions of strategic importance were not occupied by China. Affirming that these moves won't solve the issue, he urged that India and China must talk on diplomatic, Commander or political level. He also stated that these incursions have not helped China, stating India and China cannot completely be at odds with one other.

"What happened last week was one such suggested attempt by their side in the South bank. As our forces were there in a significant number, as a precautionary move, we responded in such a way that positions of strategic importance were not occupied by them. For me, this is one more development in a very difficult situation, something that should not have happened over this summer. That hasn't solved anything as at the end of the day, India and China have to talk - be it ground level, diplomatic level, maybe political level. we need to have that engagement and find a settlement," he added.

LAC faceoff: India affirms 'way ahead is negotiations' after China's renewed incursions

EAM slams Opposition, says 'Incursions have not helped China'

Slamming the Opposition for its short-sighted view on a national issue, he said, "Some people in the Opposition will say things, after all, they are in the Opposition. I would hope they would take a more national and more sober response to what is happening at the borders. It is not just an issue of politics or government, its a national issue. Somewhere, the desire to score points must be tempered by a larger responsibility of a national challenge."

When asked if China will make more such attempts at LAC, he added, "I think it is important for both India and China to realize if we reach an accommodation, there is a very good ability to co-exist without reaching the situation as we faced now. If we don't do that, it will hurt both countries as you can't talk of an Asian age with India and China at odds at each other. There are powerful reasons to get along with each other. I don't think what we have seen through this year has helped China. My statements stand - don't seek to alter the status quo, observe the agreement. If Indian soldiers get killed in Galwan, it will affect the relationship. The rest of India can't be impervious to it. "

Indian Army pre-empts Chinese attack

On 31 August, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Moreover, the Army has confirmed that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, after which a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was held at Chushul.

Chinese Army pulls back

Over five rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC. The talks have discussed finalising the modalities for further de-escalation and disengagement of troops. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, they are currently around Finger 5 area near the Pangong Tso Lake, with large troops and equipment in the 5-km stretch from Finger 5 to 8. India has recently rejected China's suggestion of "equidistant disengagement" from the Finger area in Ladakh, insisting on complete 'disengagement and de-escalation' of troops. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.