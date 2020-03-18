EXCLUSIVE: Hardly Suicidal, Arrested IMA Scam Kingpin Mansoor Khan Was Working On Business Plans In Dubai

After exposing the political links of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) director Mansoor Khan, Republic has tracked his hideout in Dubai. Through a series of exclusive videos, we bring the never seen before pictures of the alleged scammer.

Mansoor Khan, arrested during the wee hours on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate was living comfortably in Dubai. He was accompanied by his family members including his fourth wife and brother in law Junaid. The man who allegedly duped thousands of investors and was on run used to have meetings at one of the poshest hotels in Dubai.

Contrary to his claims of going through depression and suicidal thoughts, he could be seen quite relaxed in the videos while entering the luxurious hotel at night. According to our sources, Khan was working to expand his business in Dubai. In addition, he was also devising a strategy for the future of his company. Plans were being chalked to appoint someone to handle his scheme empire.

At one hand, he claimed of not hiding from his investors but on the other, he could be seen with a changed look. Right from the outfit to cap, there appears an attempt to conceal something. Videos also give a sense of active planning while being abroad.

It may be recalled that Republic TV had exposed the political links of the mastermind of IMA. Through a string of sting operations, we had shown how the company was running an “unauthorised scheme”. From corporators to MLAs to ministers to Chief Minister, he had a connection with higher echelons of the Congress Party in Karnataka.

It was after we exposed the Congress leader Roshan Baig's proximity with Mr Khan, the special investigation team had detained the Shivaji Nagar MLA. Mr Baig was frequent at IMA office claimed a man who was working in the company and Republic had released an audio clip of the conversation with this insider.

