EXCLUSIVE: ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan Says LDF, UDF Only Interested In Power; Bats For BJP

After announcing his plans to join the BJP ahead of the Kerala polls, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic TV sharing the reason behind the decision and why he was batting for a saffron party government in the state.

"After I left Delhi metro in 2011, I moved to Kerala and I have been living in Kerala for the last 9 years. I have seen the Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF governments under CPM. Both governments are only interested in party politics, and not the state as such. Moreover, there is a lot of rampant corruption under both governments. The state suffered and was not getting any tangible benefits from the governments," said E Sreedharan.

"Now that I am free, all my assignments are over and I thought I will be useful to the state if I join the BJP. BJP will be able to access the central government's resources. In the last 20 years, not a single industry has come to Kerala and there is a high level of unemployment. No industry has come because the environment in Kerala not conducive. We want to create a congenial environment. These ideas made me join BJP," he added.

Read: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan To Join BJP In Kerala Ahead Of Polls; Party Asks Him To Contest

Read: Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off BJP’s Vijay Yatra In Poll-bound Kerala On Feb 21

Meanwhile, the leader also confirmed that he would be contesting from one of the constituencies in the state for the upcoming polls. "BJP has inducted me with the view of asking me to contest elections from one of the constituencies. Today, the people of Kerala are fed up with the rule of the LDF and the UDF. There are looking for an alternative government. I have not spoken to any central leadership, the state leadership approached me and told me it was the correct time for BJP to come to power. The mood of Kerala, if BJP is able to project an acceptable face, then I think it has a good chance," he opined.

Earlier today, Kerala BJP's K Surendran revealed that Sreedharan would join the party during the Vijay Yatra scheduled to be flagged off from February 21 in the southern state. The saffron party's Vijay Yatra in Kerala would be kicked-off by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and would be joined by top central leadership till it ends at Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Read: Opposition UDF Stages Walkout After Kerala Assembly Rejects Motion To Remove Speaker

Read: Pralhad Joshi Slams 'migrant Neta' Rahul Gandhi Over Wayanad Vikas, Sabarimala Doublespeak