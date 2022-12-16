Exclusive: RS MP Mahesh Jethmalani Gives Facts On Chinese That Rahul Needs To Learn

After Rahul Gandhi's 'China preparing for war' comment, BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani highlighted how little his Congress counterpart knew about the border situation. In the backdrop of the Tawang clash, Jethmalani highlighted how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande had both assured that India was ready, even for a two-front war with China.

Acknowledging that Rahul Gandhi not imposing faith in Rajnath Singh may be because he was a 'political opponent', Mahesh Jethmalani recommended the Gandhi scion to at least trust the Army, and have faith in the armed forces.

"After all, we have repelled them in Doklam, in Galwan, and most recently, in Tawang. Three times they have been repelled. The world has furnished elements of the last two- Doklam and Galwan that Chinese soldiers were repelled by our own soldiers. And we have furnished evidence, and I am sure the world will follow suit when they probe this matter that even in Tawang, the Chinese have come out. We have six soldiers injured but the Chinese as usual do not even talk about their casualties," he said.

BJP's Mahesh Jethmalani dares Rahul Gandhi

Mahesh Jethmalani, buttressing his belief that Gandhi has more trust in the Chinese, said, "If he wants credibility, first he should explain whether the Rajeev Gandhi Foundation returned the Rs 1.75 crores that they received from the Chinese government through the Chinese embassy for which the FCRA license of Rajeev Gandhi Foundation was canceled by the government.

"Secondly, I call upon Rahul Gandhi today to disclose in public the 2008 MoU he so shamelessly signed with the Communist Party of China. What are its terms, what are the obligations of the Congress party towards the Communist Party of China, and what has the CPR promised in return in consideration of the obligations?"

'Soldiers getting thrashed...'

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts. "From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Wayanad Parliamentarian said that the government's approach is 'event-based'-- 'organizing one event here, one there'--- and added that when it comes to international relations and geopolitics, 'events don't work, power works'. "I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," the 52-year-old said.