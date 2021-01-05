EXCLUSIVE: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Congress; Calls Central Vista 'imperative'

Amid the massive opposition to the Central Vista Project by the Congress, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke to Republic Bharat's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Tuesday, slamming the Congress' opposition for the sake of opposing the government on the Farm Laws, vaccines, and now Central Vista. Pointing out that Central Vista and the Farm Laws were initially Congress' ideas, he said that the Congress party was in an existential crisis. The Union Minister's strong rebuttal comes amid Congress questioning the Supreme Court's order allowing the construction of a new parliament building under the Central Vista project and the party's questioning on the DCGI's nod to two COVID-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,03,56,845; vaccine rollout in 10 days

Puri slams Congress' 'Opposition for the sake of it'

"Opposition for the sake of opposing is one thing and opposing intelligently is another thing. There is an existential crisis in Congress as they don't know which issues to oppose. First, they questioned the valour of our forces, then they questioned the two Indian-made vaccines and its approvals and now, they question the Supreme Court's verdict on the Central Vista project - which is a matter of pride for India," said Puri.

He added, "In 2012, one of these leaders who is questioning the project, had told The Hindu that the current parliament building is inadequate, and now he is questioning the expansion? In 2012, Speaker Meira Kumar's aide had written citing the same reasons which this Modi government has stated as to why the Central Vista project was needed. Similarly, in 2008, then-Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had constituted a committee headed by Parkash Singh Badal which had recommended the same points which have been implemented by this government's Farm Laws. Congress had these points in their manifesto and had demanded the Central Vista project."

Supreme Court upholds Central Vista Project & new Parliament in New Delhi by 2:1 verdict

Central Vista an imperative : Puri

Talking about ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to get vaccinated on 'BJP's vaccine', he said that it was harmful for public figures to say such comments. Affirming that the vaccine rollout will begin soon, he said that the Central Vista project will also commence side-by-side. Calling the project an imperative, he questioned where will Parliament members sit when the Lok Sabha expands after delimitation ends in 2025-26.

"Their (Congress) strength in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha put together does not amount to 100. When did we say that vaccine will not be done? PM Modi has said that the vaccine will be made available in the next few days. We are not derailing the vaccine rollout. I was surprised at Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to get vaccinated when PM Modi is giving credit to the scientists. Does he want to deprive people of the vaccine?" he asked.

Slamming the Congress' comment on the additional cost due to the Central Vista project, he added,"Get your arithmetic right. Building a new Parliament building is not a choice but an imperative which the Congress party understands. It already comes under seismic zone-4 and we will have to regut the old building and use it for other democratic processes. These heritage buildings will be open to the public. The cost of the building can be recovered by the savings. When the delimitation freeze ends in 2025-26 when the Lok Sabha members increase to 540-750, what do we do? This is a gift of the government to the people of India on the 75th Independence Day."

Congress terms Central Vista a 'vanity' project; BJP slams everything named after Gandhis

Central Vista revamp: MPs' offices to come up in place of two buildings