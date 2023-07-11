Executive, Legislature, Judiciary Need To Work As Equal Partners To Ensure Full Benefit To People: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the executive, legislature and judiciary need to work as equal partners to ensure that people get the maximum benefit from their work.

He also emphasised on the need for better coordination between the legislature and the executive.

"Institutions like the legislature, executive and judiciary need to work as equal partners. They should work in the right direction so that the general public can get the full benefit of the work done by them," Soren said after inaugurating a three-day training programme for administrative officers on the "Process of law-making and responsibility of the executive" at Jharkhand Assembly.

The basic soul of the democratic system is contained in the Constitution and the executive, legislature and judiciary are equal repositories of the constitutional trust, he said. As Jharkhand is a new state, the Legislative Assembly does not have much experience in the legislature, but now it is necessary that the legislature and the executive work with better coordination.

The system and institutions should not think about whose government is in the state, he said, adding that there is a need to think about how the system would run properly.

"Better coordination must be established between the legislature and the executive, only then all the work can be completed smoothly. When the coordination between the legislature and the executive is not done properly, many questions arise inside the Assembly. All of us must discharge our collective responsibility to run all these tasks smoothly," Soren said.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said there is an interdependent relationship between the executive and the legislature in a parliamentary democracy.

He said the head of the executive of the state is the chief minister who also leads the state legislature as the leader of the House and thus, the executive is not a separate or external body, but in a democracy, it is also a part of the legislature.

Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Acharya, Chaksu Ray of PRS, DGP Jharkhand Ajay Kumar Singh and Principal Secretary to the chief minister Vandana Dadel were present among others.