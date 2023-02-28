Exit Polls: P-MARQ Predicts BJP To Take Big Lead In Tripura

Tripura Elections 2023 saw a triangular contest between the BJP alliance, the Left-Congress front, and the local Tipra Motha Party. The voting was held on February 16 to elect 60 members of the state legislative assembly, and the votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 2 March.

Tripura, which is ruled by the BJP government, saw a total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total of 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. In the record level voting, the state recorded an 87.6 per cent voter turnout, according to the data issued by the election commission.

Tripura Elections 2023 Exit Poll

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP-led alliance in Tripura is seen to get a decisive lead in the assembly. Whereas, the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha Party will have a neck-to-neck battle in the electoral ground to get the second position.

The exit poll suggests that BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will manage to get 32-42 seats in the Tripura assembly out of the total 60 seats. The halfway mark to form the government has been kept as 31, where the BJP alliance is expected to form a majority government.

On the other hand, Congress-Left and Tipra Motha Party will hold a close fight to settle as the largest opposition in the Tripura assembly. The P-MARQ exit poll highlights that Tipra Motha will achieve 8-15 seats and the Congress-Left alliance will get 9-15 seats combined.

Notably, the Communists which ruled the northeastern state of Tripura for over 25 years will continue playing the opposition's role for the second consecutive term. In 2018, after the Left Front held sway over Tripura from 1993 to 2018, the state decided to vote out the Left government in the last assembly elections.

As a result, Manik Sarkar's ruling in the state was dethroned and was taken over by Biplab Kumar Deb as the BJP won a majority, 36 out of 60 seats. This time, the BJP is expected to retain all of its seats, except a few, to form the government for the second-consecutive term.